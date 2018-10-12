New provincial judge appointed in The Pas

The province has appointed a new provincial court judge who will be serving in The Pas.

Theresa McDonald, a longtime presence in northern Manitoba’s legal community, was announced for the role Thursday.

McDonald, currently serving as the rural director of Legal Aid Manitoba and as the elected representative of the Law Society of Manitoba’s northern district, has practiced law in the region for three decades.

“It’s an honour to appoint a new provincial court judge who has demonstrated a commitment to Manitoba’s north throughout her career,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

“She has initiated many innovations that have improved access to justice in the north, and I am confident that she will continue to work to uphold and strengthen the rule of law in her new role.”

McDonald was chosen from a list of candidates recommended by a judicial nominating committee.

The independent committee was chaired by Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe and included representatives of the Canadian Bar Association, Law Society of Manitoba, and a provincial court judge.

A swearing-in ceremony will be announced in the near future.

