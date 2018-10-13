Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Huntsville
Incumbent mayor Scott Aitchison almost had it in the bag and was slated to be acclaimed as mayor in Huntsville, that is until Peggy Peterson put her name on the ballot on the last possible day. Aitchison won in 2014 with 45.4 per cent of the vote and Peggy Peterson, an environmentalist, is running a sign-free campaign. There are six candidates competing for three district council positions at the district of Muskoka and there are nine candidates running for five municipal council positions. Wards 3, 4 and 5 are combined in Huntsville and are represented by two councillors.
Candidates
Mayor:
- Scott Aitchison (Incumbent)
- Peggy Peterson
District Councillor (3 to be elected)
- Nancy Alcock (Incumbent)
- Lillian Fraser
- Helena Renwick
- Bob Stone (Former Ward 1 councilor)
- Brian Thompson (Incumbent)
- Tim Withey
Councillor (5 to be elected)
Ward 1 – Huntsville:
- Karin Terziano (Acclaimed, incumbent)
Ward 2 – Chaffey:
- Jonathan Wiebe (Acclaimed, incumbent)
Wards 3, 4 and 5 – Stisted, Stephenson and Port Sydney:
- Jason Fitzgerald (Incumbent)
- Larry Horton
- Wanda Lumley
- Dione Schumacher (Incumbent)
- Charles Wilson
Ward 6:
- Daniel Armour – Incumbent
- Ken Inglis
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.