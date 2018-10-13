Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Huntsville

Incumbent mayor Scott Aitchison almost had it in the bag and was slated to be acclaimed as mayor in Huntsville, that is until Peggy Peterson put her name on the ballot on the last possible day. Aitchison won in 2014 with 45.4 per cent of the vote and Peggy Peterson, an environmentalist, is running a sign-free campaign. There are six candidates competing for three district council positions at the district of Muskoka and there are nine candidates running for five municipal council positions. Wards 3, 4 and 5 are combined in Huntsville and are represented by two councillors.

Candidates

Mayor:

Scott Aitchison (Incumbent)

Peggy Peterson

District Councillor (3 to be elected)

Nancy Alcock (Incumbent)

Lillian Fraser

Helena Renwick

Bob Stone (Former Ward 1 councilor)

Brian Thompson (Incumbent)

Tim Withey

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Ward 1 – Huntsville:

Karin Terziano (Acclaimed, incumbent)

Ward 2 – Chaffey:

Jonathan Wiebe (Acclaimed, incumbent)

Wards 3, 4 and 5 – Stisted, Stephenson and Port Sydney:

Jason Fitzgerald (Incumbent)

Larry Horton

Wanda Lumley

Dione Schumacher (Incumbent)

Charles Wilson

Ward 6:

Daniel Armour – Incumbent

Ken Inglis