Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Caledon
Allan Thompson will up against two challengers for Caledon’s top job – current Ward 1 regional councillor Barb Shaughnessy and former chamber of commerce leader Kelly Darnley. Thompson was first elected as regional councillor for Ward 2 in 2003 and won the 2014 election by over 4,700 votes.
Candidates
Mayor
Kelly Darnley
Barb Shaughnessy
Allan Thompson (incumbent)
Ward 1 – Area Councillor
Dwayne Jackson
Lynn Kiernan
Mauro Testani
Ward 1 – Regional Councillor
William Motley-Bailey
Ian Sinclair
Tom Sweeney
Jim Wallace
Ward 2 – Area Councillor
Brian Dunn
Christina Early
Christopher Gilmer
John N. Rutter
Sandeep Singh
Ward 2 – Regional Councillor
Kevin Corrigan
Johanna Downey (incumbent)
Ward 3 & 4 – Area Councillor
Cheryl Connors
Nick deBoer (incumbent)
Ward 3 & 4 – Regional Councillor
Derek Clark
Jennifer Innis (incumbent)
Ward 5 – Area Councillor
Steve Conforti
Joe Luschak
Tony Rosa
Ward 5 – Regional Councillor
Annette Groves (incumbent)
Angela Panacci
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.