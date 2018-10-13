Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Caledon

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Caledon.

Allan Thompson will up against two challengers for Caledon’s top job – current Ward 1 regional councillor Barb Shaughnessy and former chamber of commerce leader Kelly Darnley. Thompson was first elected as regional councillor for Ward 2 in 2003 and won the 2014 election by over 4,700 votes.

Candidates

Mayor

Kelly Darnley
Barb Shaughnessy
Allan Thompson (incumbent)

Ward 1 – Area Councillor

Dwayne Jackson
Lynn Kiernan

Robert Rees
Mauro Testani

Ward 1 – Regional Councillor

William Motley-Bailey
Ian Sinclair
Tom Sweeney
Jim Wallace

Ward 2 – Area Councillor

Brian Dunn
Christina Early
Christopher Gilmer
John N. Rutter
Sandeep Singh

Ward 2 – Regional Councillor

Kevin Corrigan
Johanna Downey (incumbent)

Ward 3 & 4 – Area Councillor

Cheryl Connors
Nick deBoer (incumbent)

Ward 3 & 4 – Regional Councillor

Derek Clark
Jennifer Innis (incumbent)

Ward 5 – Area Councillor

Steve Conforti
Joe Luschak
Tony Rosa

Ward 5 – Regional Councillor

Annette Groves (incumbent)
Angela Panacci

