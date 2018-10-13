Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Caledon

Allan Thompson will up against two challengers for Caledon’s top job – current Ward 1 regional councillor Barb Shaughnessy and former chamber of commerce leader Kelly Darnley. Thompson was first elected as regional councillor for Ward 2 in 2003 and won the 2014 election by over 4,700 votes.

Candidates

Mayor

Kelly Darnley

Barb Shaughnessy

Allan Thompson (incumbent)

Ward 1 – Area Councillor

Dwayne Jackson

Lynn Kiernan





Robert ReesMauro Testani

Ward 1 – Regional Councillor

William Motley-Bailey

Ian Sinclair

Tom Sweeney

Jim Wallace

Ward 2 – Area Councillor

Brian Dunn

Christina Early

Christopher Gilmer

John N. Rutter

Sandeep Singh

Ward 2 – Regional Councillor

Kevin Corrigan

Johanna Downey (incumbent)

Ward 3 & 4 – Area Councillor

Cheryl Connors

Nick deBoer (incumbent)

Ward 3 & 4 – Regional Councillor

Derek Clark

Jennifer Innis (incumbent)

Ward 5 – Area Councillor

Steve Conforti

Joe Luschak

Tony Rosa

Ward 5 – Regional Councillor

Annette Groves (incumbent)

Angela Panacci