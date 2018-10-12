Hundreds offer input on Saskatchewan trespass laws

The Saskatchewan government has received more than 2,000 responses after asking for public input on trespass legislation.

The survey was posted on the province’s website last month.

It asked if people want access to rural property, should they have to get permission from the landowner first.

The government also wanted input on how permission should be sought and granted.

Existing access and posting rules vary for different activities, leading to confusion on what legally constitutes trespassing.

The current Trespass to Property Act puts the onus on the owner, making it an offence to enter property if the landowner objects, either by posting signs or through a request.

There’s also legislation for hunting, ATVs and snowmobiles, which can create confusion on what it means to trespass.

The Ministry of Justice said it’s reviewing the responses, but can’t give a specific timeline on the next steps.