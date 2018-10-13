Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Central Manitoulin

Status quo is the name of the game in Central Manitoulin for mayor as incumbent Richard Stephens has been acclaimed along with Councilor Linda Farguharson as councilor for ward three. There’s a little competition when it comes to wards one and two though as both have three candidates vying for two positions per ward on council. Deputy mayor Alex Baran is not seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor:

Richard Stephens (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Ward 1: Campbell

David Gilchrist

Angela Johnston

Derek Stephens (incumbent)

Ward 2: Carnarvon

John P. Bisaillon

William Dale Scott

Steven Schaffer

Ward 3: Sandfield

Linda Farquhar (acclaimed) (incumbent)