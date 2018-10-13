Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Central Manitoulin
A A
Status quo is the name of the game in Central Manitoulin for mayor as incumbent Richard Stephens has been acclaimed along with Councilor Linda Farguharson as councilor for ward three. There’s a little competition when it comes to wards one and two though as both have three candidates vying for two positions per ward on council. Deputy mayor Alex Baran is not seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor:
Richard Stephens (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
Ward 1: Campbell
David Gilchrist
Angela Johnston
Derek Stephens (incumbent)
Ward 2: Carnarvon
John P. Bisaillon
William Dale Scott
Steven Schaffer
Ward 3: Sandfield
Linda Farquhar (acclaimed) (incumbent)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.