October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Central Manitoulin

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Municipality of Central Manitoulin.

Status quo is the name of the game in Central Manitoulin for mayor as incumbent Richard Stephens has been acclaimed along with Councilor Linda Farguharson as councilor for ward three. There’s a little competition when it comes to wards one and two though as both have three candidates vying for two positions per ward on council. Deputy mayor Alex Baran is not seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor:

Richard Stephens (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Ward 1: Campbell

David Gilchrist
Angela Johnston
Derek Stephens (incumbent)

Ward 2: Carnarvon

John P. Bisaillon
William Dale Scott
Steven Schaffer

Ward 3: Sandfield

Linda Farquhar (acclaimed) (incumbent)

