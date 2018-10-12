OPP warning residents after bear sightings in Huntsville

Police and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are warning residents in the Huntsville area to be aware of bears as winter approaches.

According to Huntsville OPP, officers have received several calls regarding a bear and her cubs in the Huntsville area.

Police say while bears and their cubs are generally not aggressive unless they feel threatened, residents should be careful.

Officers are reminding the public to keep their dogs on a leash, limit the potential food sources on their properties and to be aware of their surroundings if they are participating in outdoor activities.

“Do not wear headphones. Make noise when you move through heavily wooded areas, especially if you are near a stream or waterfall, where bears may not hear you,” the release reads.

Police say if you encounter a bear you should provide as much distance as possible, ensure the bear has an area to retreat to and to back away slowly.

For non-emergency bear inquires, residents can contact the bear hotline at 1-866-514-2327.