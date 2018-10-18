College Heights celebrating 50 years this weekend

College Heights Secondary School in Guelph will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend, and to do so the school has lined up a day’s worth of events to commemorate the golden milestone.

The high school that opened its doors in 1968 specializes in programs in association with industry, business and community organizations to support and prepare students for college, apprenticeships and the working world.

The celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 20 will begin with an open house that is free for anyone to attend between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will include decades rooms that will take visitors through the years at College Heights, the opening of a time capsule that was created when the school opened in 1968 and will also feature guest speakers from the Upper Grand District School Board, Food and a bake shop.

While all of this is happening, the school’s library will be open and selling yearbooks from years prior.

The head of student leadership and reunion co-ordinator, Shonda Lipskie, says this is a request that has been ringing through the halls for years from alumni.

“We have lots of them. Some people have been emailing and asking about yearbooks because they’ve lost theirs in a flood, or they had a fire or just went by the wayside and they want to replace them.”

Lipskie says the proceeds from the yearbook sales will go directly back to the College Heights library for improvements and additions.

The idea to host the events came to fruition when members of the parents’ council, who happen to be alumni of the school, brought up the subject, according to Lipskie.

“They wanted to get something going, so that sparked us to say ‘yeah, well it’s 50 years, why not?’ So we started planning this last winter,” Lipskie said.

However, the real celebrations will take place in the evening, when the reunion organizers will host a dinner and dance at the nearby Holiday Inn on Scottsdale Drive.

The dinner begins at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the dance that begins about an hour or so later. Tickets to the events are $60 for both (found here) or $15 just for the dance portion, which is expected to run until about midnight.

Lipskie hopes that many former students attend the festivities. So far, the organizers have sold about 60 tickets for the dinner and dance portion of the night.

“It’s going to be a great time and if you went to College Heights you want to come out and see your school, see how it’s changed, and see what great things we do here at the school.”

