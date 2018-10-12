Possible links to organized crime in deadly Laval car dealership shooting: police

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating a fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Laval on Thursday night.

The victim was declared dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Automobile Vinci Inc. car dealership on 90th Avenue near Boulevard Lesvesque in Chomedey.

The SQ has taken the lead in the investigation, which also includes Laval police, due to possible links to organized crime, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Joyce Kemp.

Police and emergency crews responded to reports of gun shots at around 9 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim.

The investigation is still on going as police examine the company’s surveillance footage.