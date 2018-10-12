Michaelle Jean loses top spot at La Francophonie

YEREVAN, Armenia – Michaelle Jean has lost her bid for a second term as secretary general of la Francophonie.

In a closed session today at the organization’s biennial summit in Armenia, members of the organization of French-speaking nations chose Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo to replace Jean.

The appointment was confirmed this morning by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

After a four-year term marked by controversy, the former governor general was considered a long shot for a second stint but refused to withdraw her candidacy.

Mushikiwabo had the support of France and several African Union countries going into the summit.

Both Canada and Quebec said they would back the “consensus candidate,” pulling their support for Jean earlier this week.

On Thursday, she made a final plea to member nations to hold onto the post.