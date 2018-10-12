Canada
October 12, 2018 6:08 am

Ontario government scraps beer tax increase set to kick in next month

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's fulfilling a campaign promises to deliver “buck-a-beer” to Ontario beer drinkers. But as Sean O'Shea reports, the province can't guarantee that brewers will actually reduce their prices despite the pledge.

A A

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will cancel a scheduled increase in the provincial beer tax that was set to kick in next month.

The Progressive Conservatives say the three-cent-per-litre increase was planned by the previous Liberal regime and will be scrapped.

READ MORE: Buck-a-beer comes into effect in Ontario, but beer and wine in corner stores still a while away

The government says beer taxes have increased by three cents per litre each year since 2015.

It says it’s stopping the increase that was set to go into effect Nov. 1 as it reviews the province’s approach to beer and wine sales, including the possible expansion of sales into corner and big box stores.

READ MORE: Here’s how much it costs to make a can of craft beer

The government could not immediately say how much tax revenue it will forgo by halting the tax increase.

Beer and wine taxes brought in revenues of roughly $589 million in 2016-2017.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
beer and wine tax
beer sales
Beer tax
buck a beer
Doug Ford
Liberal regime
Tax Increase
wine sales

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News