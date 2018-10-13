Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Prescott

Brett Todd has been mayor of Prescott since 2010 and will be once against come Oct. 22, because he was running unopposed. All six current councillors are running again, with only five new candidates in the mix, so at least one incumbent councillor is guaranteed a seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Brett Todd (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillors for all of Prescott

Kevin Bunce

Leanne Burton (incumbent)

Thomas Dixon

Sandra Iseman

Teresa Jansman (incumbent)

Fraser Laschinger (incumbent)

Lee McConnell (incumbent)

Michael Ostrander (incumbent)

Gauri Shankar

Ray Young (incumbent)

Luis Zelayeta