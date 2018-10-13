Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Prescott

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Prescott.

Brett Todd has been mayor of Prescott since 2010 and will be once against come Oct. 22, because he was running unopposed. All six current councillors are running again, with only five new candidates in the mix, so at least one incumbent councillor is guaranteed a seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Brett Todd (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillors for all of Prescott

Kevin Bunce
Leanne Burton (incumbent)
Thomas Dixon
Sandra Iseman
Teresa Jansman (incumbent)
Fraser Laschinger (incumbent)
Lee McConnell (incumbent)
Michael Ostrander (incumbent)
Gauri Shankar
Ray Young (incumbent)
Luis Zelayeta

