Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Prescott
Brett Todd has been mayor of Prescott since 2010 and will be once against come Oct. 22, because he was running unopposed. All six current councillors are running again, with only five new candidates in the mix, so at least one incumbent councillor is guaranteed a seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Brett Todd (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Council
Councillors for all of Prescott
Kevin Bunce
Leanne Burton (incumbent)
Thomas Dixon
Sandra Iseman
Teresa Jansman (incumbent)
Fraser Laschinger (incumbent)
Lee McConnell (incumbent)
Michael Ostrander (incumbent)
Gauri Shankar
Ray Young (incumbent)
Luis Zelayeta
