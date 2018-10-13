Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Central Frontenac

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Central Frontenac.

Google Maps
Mayor Frances Smith will keep her seat as mayor, since she has been acclaimed, as will Bill MacDonald in the Oso District (Ward 3), but the races for the Olden District (Ward 2) — with three people challenging incumbent Coun. Victor Heese — and for the Hinchinbrooke District (Ward 4), which has no incumbent, have been heating up. All in all, Central Frontenac may possibly see four new councillors come Oct. 22, which could be quite a shakeup for a council of eight people.

Candidates

Mayor

Frances L. Smith (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillor – Kennebec District (Ward 1)

Tom Dewey
Isaac Hale
Cindy Lynn Kelsey

Councillor – Olden District (Ward 2)

Victor Heese (incumbent)
Elwin H. Burke
Dan Cunningham
Bill Everett

Councillor – Oso District (Ward 3)

Bill MacDonald (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillor – Hinchinbrooke District (Ward 4)

Nicki Gowdy
Phillip Andrew Smith
Brent Cameron

