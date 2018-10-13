Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Central Frontenac

Mayor Frances Smith will keep her seat as mayor, since she has been acclaimed, as will Bill MacDonald in the Oso District (Ward 3), but the races for the Olden District (Ward 2) — with three people challenging incumbent Coun. Victor Heese — and for the Hinchinbrooke District (Ward 4), which has no incumbent, have been heating up. All in all, Central Frontenac may possibly see four new councillors come Oct. 22, which could be quite a shakeup for a council of eight people.

Candidates

Mayor

Frances L. Smith (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillor – Kennebec District (Ward 1)

Tom Dewey

Isaac Hale

Cindy Lynn Kelsey

Councillor – Olden District (Ward 2)

Victor Heese (incumbent)

Elwin H. Burke

Dan Cunningham

Bill Everett

Councillor – Oso District (Ward 3)

Bill MacDonald (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillor – Hinchinbrooke District (Ward 4)

Nicki Gowdy

Phillip Andrew Smith

Brent Cameron