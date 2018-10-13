Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Central Frontenac
Mayor Frances Smith will keep her seat as mayor, since she has been acclaimed, as will Bill MacDonald in the Oso District (Ward 3), but the races for the Olden District (Ward 2) — with three people challenging incumbent Coun. Victor Heese — and for the Hinchinbrooke District (Ward 4), which has no incumbent, have been heating up. All in all, Central Frontenac may possibly see four new councillors come Oct. 22, which could be quite a shakeup for a council of eight people.
Candidates
Mayor
Frances L. Smith (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Council
Councillor – Kennebec District (Ward 1)
Tom Dewey
Isaac Hale
Cindy Lynn Kelsey
Councillor – Olden District (Ward 2)
Victor Heese (incumbent)
Elwin H. Burke
Dan Cunningham
Bill Everett
Councillor – Oso District (Ward 3)
Bill MacDonald (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Councillor – Hinchinbrooke District (Ward 4)
Nicki Gowdy
Phillip Andrew Smith
Brent Cameron
