Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Oshawa
Current mayor of Oshawa John Henry has given up his seat to run for Durham’s regional chair position, which has left the spot open for all seven candidates running in the race. The most recognizable of those seven candidates would be Coun. Dan Carter, who served for one term on city council.
Candidates
Mayor
Kenneth Carruthers
Dan Carter
Joe Ingino
Adam Kunz
Sara Lear
Rosaldo Russo
Bob Rutherford
Council
Regional Councillor – Ward 1
Dominic Barone
Cathy Clarke
John Neal
Regional Councillor – Ward 2
Daniel Cullen
Tito-Dante Marimpietri
Julia McCrea
George Gus Milosh
Jim Van Allen
Regional Councillor – Ward 3
Teresa Aker
Bob Chapman
John Shields
Regional Councillor – Ward 4
Rick Kerr
Doug Sanders
Regional Councillor – Ward 5
Kim Beatty
Brian Nicholson
Nester Pidwerbecki
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Councillor – Ward 1
Theresa Corless
Rosemary McConkey
Diane Stephen
Robert Stevenson
Adam White
Councillor – Ward 2
Karen Albrecht
Gail Bates
Jonathan Giancroce
Adrian Gianello
Jane Hurst
Councillor – Ward 3
Ethan Eastwood
Eric Guernsey
Bradley J. Marks
Cerise Wilson
Councillor – Ward 4
Derek Giberson
Michael Goodmurphy
Catherine Hawthorn
Elizabeth Jamischak
Matthew Kotsopoulos
Mark Logan
Gregory Milosh
Clayton Paterson
Dave Thompson
Chris Topple
Councillor – Ward 5
Alex Down
John Gray
Joe Lococo
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.