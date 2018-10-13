Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Oshawa

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Oshawa.

Current mayor of Oshawa John Henry has given up his seat to run for Durham’s regional chair position, which has left the spot open for all seven candidates running in the race. The most recognizable of those seven candidates would be Coun. Dan Carter, who served for one term on city council.

Candidates

Mayor

Kenneth Carruthers
Dan Carter
Joe Ingino
Adam Kunz
Sara Lear
Rosaldo Russo
Bob Rutherford

Council

Regional Councillor – Ward 1

Dominic Barone
Cathy Clarke
John Neal

Regional Councillor – Ward 2

Daniel Cullen
Tito-Dante Marimpietri
Julia McCrea
George Gus Milosh
Jim Van Allen

Regional Councillor – Ward 3

Teresa Aker
Bob Chapman
John Shields

Regional Councillor – Ward 4

Rick Kerr
Doug Sanders

Regional Councillor – Ward 5

Kim Beatty
Brian Nicholson
Nester Pidwerbecki

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

Theresa Corless
Rosemary McConkey
Diane Stephen
Robert Stevenson
Adam White

Councillor – Ward 2

Karen Albrecht
Gail Bates
Jonathan Giancroce
Adrian Gianello
Jane Hurst

Councillor – Ward 3

Ethan Eastwood
Eric Guernsey
Bradley J. Marks
Cerise Wilson

Councillor – Ward 4

Derek Giberson
Michael Goodmurphy
Catherine Hawthorn
Elizabeth Jamischak
Matthew Kotsopoulos
Mark Logan
Gregory Milosh
Clayton Paterson
Dave Thompson
Chris Topple

Councillor – Ward 5

Alex Down
John Gray
Joe Lococo

Global News