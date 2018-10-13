Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Oshawa

Current mayor of Oshawa John Henry has given up his seat to run for Durham’s regional chair position, which has left the spot open for all seven candidates running in the race. The most recognizable of those seven candidates would be Coun. Dan Carter, who served for one term on city council.

Candidates

Mayor

Kenneth Carruthers

Dan Carter

Joe Ingino

Adam Kunz

Sara Lear

Rosaldo Russo

Bob Rutherford

Council

Regional Councillor – Ward 1

Dominic Barone

Cathy Clarke

John Neal

Regional Councillor – Ward 2

Daniel Cullen

Tito-Dante Marimpietri

Julia McCrea

George Gus Milosh

Jim Van Allen

Regional Councillor – Ward 3

Teresa Aker

Bob Chapman

John Shields

Regional Councillor – Ward 4

Rick Kerr

Doug Sanders

Regional Councillor – Ward 5

Kim Beatty

Brian Nicholson

Nester Pidwerbecki

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

Hohn Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

Theresa Corless

Rosemary McConkey

Diane Stephen

Robert Stevenson

Adam White

Councillor – Ward 2

Karen Albrecht

Gail Bates

Jonathan Giancroce

Adrian Gianello

Jane Hurst

Councillor – Ward 3

Ethan Eastwood

Eric Guernsey

Bradley J. Marks

Cerise Wilson

Councillor – Ward 4

Derek Giberson

Michael Goodmurphy

Catherine Hawthorn

Elizabeth Jamischak

Matthew Kotsopoulos

Mark Logan

Gregory Milosh

Clayton Paterson

Dave Thompson

Chris Topple

Councillor – Ward 5

Alex Down

John Gray

Joe Lococo