Ontario municipal election 2018: Regional Municipality of Durham
Durham’s regional government has avoided Doug Ford’s chopping block, which means the race is still on. Five people are in the running for Durham’s regional chair. Two with mayoral experience, John Henry, Oshawa’s current mayor and John Mutton, a former mayor of Clarington. The three others have a bit less political recognition. Tom Dingwall is a veteran Durham Regional police officer, and Muhammad Ahsin Sahi is a real estate lawyer from Oshawa. Peter Neal may not be a politician but has politics in the family, since his brothers are Oshawa Coun. John Neal and Clarington Coun. Joe Neal.
Regional Chair:
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
John Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
