Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Brock
Incumbent John Grant just finished his first term as mayor, which he hopes to turn into two terms come Oct. 22. Before his stint as mayor, Grant served as Brock’s regional councillor and deputy mayor. He had also previously won three municipal elections as a ward councillor. He is being challenged by Coun. Debbie Bath-Hadden, who has spent nine years serving as Ward 4’s councillor.
Candidates
Mayor
Debbie Bath-Hadden
John Grant (incumbent)
Council
Regional Councillor for all wards
Ted Smith (incumbent)
Judi Forbes
Dorothy Sanderson
Jay Yerema-Weafer
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Councillor –Ward 1
Michael Jubb
Gord Lodwick (incumbent)
Councillor –Ward 2
Cyndi Schaffer (incumbent)
Claire Doble
Wayne Dunnett
Councillor –Ward 3
Walter Schummer
Bill Basztyk
Councillor – Ward 4
Ralph Maleus
Cria Pettingill
Chris Shier
Councillor –Ward 5
Lynn Campbell (incumbent)
Tony Laundrie
Allan Simpson
