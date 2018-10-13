Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Brock

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Brock.

Incumbent John Grant just finished his first term as mayor, which he hopes to turn into two terms come Oct. 22. Before his stint as mayor, Grant served as Brock’s regional councillor and deputy mayor. He had also previously won three municipal elections as a ward councillor. He is being challenged by Coun. Debbie Bath-Hadden, who has spent nine years serving as Ward 4’s councillor.

Candidates

Mayor

Debbie Bath-Hadden
John Grant (incumbent)

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Ted Smith (incumbent)
Judi Forbes
Dorothy Sanderson
Jay Yerema-Weafer

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor –Ward 1

Michael Jubb
Gord Lodwick (incumbent)

Councillor –Ward 2

Cyndi Schaffer (incumbent)
Claire Doble
Wayne Dunnett

Councillor –Ward 3

Walter Schummer
Bill Basztyk

Councillor – Ward 4

Ralph Maleus
Cria Pettingill
Chris Shier

Councillor –Ward 5

Lynn Campbell (incumbent)
Tony Laundrie
Allan Simpson

Global News