Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Brock

Incumbent John Grant just finished his first term as mayor, which he hopes to turn into two terms come Oct. 22. Before his stint as mayor, Grant served as Brock’s regional councillor and deputy mayor. He had also previously won three municipal elections as a ward councillor. He is being challenged by Coun. Debbie Bath-Hadden, who has spent nine years serving as Ward 4’s councillor.

Candidates

Mayor

Debbie Bath-Hadden

John Grant (incumbent)

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Ted Smith (incumbent)

Judi Forbes

Dorothy Sanderson

Jay Yerema-Weafer

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

Hohn Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor –Ward 1

Michael Jubb

Gord Lodwick (incumbent)

Councillor –Ward 2

Cyndi Schaffer (incumbent)

Claire Doble

Wayne Dunnett

Councillor –Ward 3

Walter Schummer

Bill Basztyk

Councillor – Ward 4

Ralph Maleus

Cria Pettingill

Chris Shier

Councillor –Ward 5

Lynn Campbell (incumbent)

Tony Laundrie

Allan Simpson