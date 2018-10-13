Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Whitby
Whitby Coun. Joe Drumm hung up his political hat this year after 41 years in municipal politics, serving 11 on Whitby’s city council and 30 in a regional seat. So for the first time in three decades, Whitby’s regional council will be without Drumm, leaving a spot open for the eight candidates who aren’t incumbents to take his place.
Candidates
Mayor
Andrea Kennedy
Don Mitchell (incumbent)
Council
Regional Councillor for all wards
Chudi Asidianya
John Dolstra
Derrick Gleed (incumbent)
Terry Johnston
Chris Leahy
Rhonda Mulcahy
Elizabeth Roy (incumbent)
Rod Thwaites
Christine Winters
Steve Yamada
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Town Councillor – North Ward 1
Steve Lee
Sharmila Saigaonkar
Bill Windrem
Town Councillor – West Ward 2
Matt Cardwell
Meredith Dodge
Deidre Newman
Tracy Roulston
Kimberly Zeppieri
Town Councillor – Centre Ward 3
JoAnne Alexander
Bob Baker
Michael G. Emm (incumbent)
Dave Sansom
Town Councillor – East Ward 4
Carleen Blissett
Paul Johnston
Chris Jones
Liam Nichols
Sharon Peters
Maleeha Shahid
