October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Whitby

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Whitby.

Whitby Coun. Joe Drumm hung up his political hat this year after 41 years in municipal politics, serving 11 on Whitby’s city council and 30 in a regional seat. So for the first time in three decades, Whitby’s regional council will be without Drumm, leaving a spot open for the eight candidates who aren’t incumbents to take his place.

Candidates

Mayor

Andrea Kennedy
Don Mitchell (incumbent)

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Chudi Asidianya
John Dolstra
Derrick Gleed (incumbent)
Terry Johnston
Chris Leahy
Rhonda Mulcahy
Elizabeth Roy (incumbent)
Rod Thwaites
Christine Winters
Steve Yamada

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Town Councillor – North Ward 1

Steve Lee
Sharmila Saigaonkar
Bill Windrem

Town Councillor – West Ward 2

Matt Cardwell
Meredith Dodge
Deidre Newman
Tracy Roulston
Kimberly Zeppieri

Town Councillor – Centre Ward 3

JoAnne Alexander
Bob Baker
Michael G. Emm (incumbent)
Dave Sansom

Town Councillor – East Ward 4

Carleen Blissett
Paul Johnston
Chris Jones
Liam Nichols
Sharon Peters
Maleeha Shahid

