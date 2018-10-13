Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Uxbridge

Uxbridge mayoral incumbent Pat Molloy will try to defend his seat against current councillor Dave Barton and Diane Reilly, a human resources consultant, who both have publicly spoken out about Molloy’s treatment of tax payer dollars and pushes for housing development.

Candidates

Mayor

Dave Barton

Pat Molloy (incumbent)

Diane Reilly

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Gord Highet

Michelle Viney

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

Hohn Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

Pamela Beach (incumbent)

Amanda Brannigan

Councillor – Ward 2

Ted Eng

Gary Ruona (incumbent)

Gordon Shreeve

Councillor – Ward 3

Bruce Garrod

John Haddock

Logan O’connor

Councillor – Ward 4

Fred Bryan (incumbent)

William Henry Popp

Tamara Nell Williamson

Councillor – Ward 5

Blair Emmerson

Angela Horne

Tammy Murphy

Todd Snooks

Roger Varley