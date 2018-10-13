Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Uxbridge
Uxbridge mayoral incumbent Pat Molloy will try to defend his seat against current councillor Dave Barton and Diane Reilly, a human resources consultant, who both have publicly spoken out about Molloy’s treatment of tax payer dollars and pushes for housing development.
Candidates
Mayor
Dave Barton
Pat Molloy (incumbent)
Diane Reilly
Council
Regional Councillor for all wards
Gord Highet
Michelle Viney
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Councillor – Ward 1
Pamela Beach (incumbent)
Amanda Brannigan
Councillor – Ward 2
Ted Eng
Gary Ruona (incumbent)
Gordon Shreeve
Councillor – Ward 3
Bruce Garrod
John Haddock
Logan O’connor
Councillor – Ward 4
Fred Bryan (incumbent)
William Henry Popp
Tamara Nell Williamson
Councillor – Ward 5
Blair Emmerson
Angela Horne
Tammy Murphy
Todd Snooks
Roger Varley
