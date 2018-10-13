Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Uxbridge

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Uxbridge.

Google Maps
A A

Uxbridge mayoral incumbent Pat Molloy will try to defend his seat against current councillor Dave Barton and Diane Reilly, a human resources consultant, who both have publicly spoken out about Molloy’s treatment of tax payer dollars and pushes for housing development.

Candidates

Mayor

Dave Barton
Pat Molloy (incumbent)
Diane Reilly

Council

Regional Councillor for all wards

Gord Highet
Michelle Viney

Story continues below

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

Pamela Beach (incumbent)
Amanda Brannigan

Councillor – Ward 2

Ted Eng
Gary Ruona (incumbent)
Gordon Shreeve

Councillor – Ward 3

Bruce Garrod
John Haddock
Logan O’connor

Councillor – Ward 4

Fred Bryan (incumbent)
William Henry Popp
Tamara Nell Williamson

Councillor – Ward 5

Blair Emmerson
Angela Horne
Tammy Murphy
Todd Snooks
Roger Varley

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Uxbridge
Uxbridge election
Uxbridge municipal election

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News