October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Brant

By Staff Global News

Despite the name, the County of Brant is not technically a county. It includes Burford, Paris and St. George.

Ron Eddy has been mayor of the County of Brant since 1995. There are three challengers looking to put an end to his reign including current councillor Don Cardy as well as local businessmen Shawn Pratt and David Bailey.

Candidates

Mayor

David Bailey

Don Cardy

Ron Eddy (Incumbent)

Shawn Pratt

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

John Bradley MacAlpine

Willie Morley

Nick Quail

John Wheat  (Incumbent)

Ward 2  (2 to be elected)

Steven Acheson

Ellay Heys

Steve Howes

Marc Laferriere

Phil Ogborne

Shirley Simons  (Incumbent)

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Clifford Douglas Atfield

John Bell

John Peirce  (Incumbent)

Myles D. Rusak

Edith Stone

Marty Verhey

Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Marilyn Baptist

Robert Chambers  (Incumbent)

David Miller  (Incumbent)

Laura Mordaunt

Ward 5 (2 to be elected)

Brian Ellis Coleman (Incumbent)

Owen DeBoer

Joan Gatward  (Incumbent)

Ella Haley

