Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Brant
Ron Eddy has been mayor of the County of Brant since 1995. There are three challengers looking to put an end to his reign including current councillor Don Cardy as well as local businessmen Shawn Pratt and David Bailey.
Candidates
Mayor
David Bailey
Don Cardy
Ron Eddy (Incumbent)
Shawn Pratt
Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
John Bradley MacAlpine
Willie Morley
Nick Quail
John Wheat (Incumbent)
Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
Steven Acheson
Ellay Heys
Steve Howes
Marc Laferriere
Phil Ogborne
Shirley Simons (Incumbent)
Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
Clifford Douglas Atfield
John Bell
John Peirce (Incumbent)
Myles D. Rusak
Edith Stone
Marty Verhey
Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
Marilyn Baptist
Robert Chambers (Incumbent)
David Miller (Incumbent)
Laura Mordaunt
Ward 5 (2 to be elected)
Brian Ellis Coleman (Incumbent)
Owen DeBoer
Joan Gatward (Incumbent)
Ella Haley
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.