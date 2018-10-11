Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapping in Cross Lake

RCMP say a young girl managed to escape her would-be abductor after he tried to pull her into his pickup truck last month.

Cross Lake RCMP said the girl was walking home from a playground in the Natamik area in Cross lake on Sept. 12 at about 8 p.m. While walking home, she noticed a black pickup truck with a man sitting in the front seat. As she walked by, the man knocked on his window and offered the girl a chocolate bar. He then grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her into the truck.

She managed to escape and ran to a family member’s house for help.

Since then, police have put together a composite sketch. The girl said the man was in his 50s, had wrinkled skin, a large nose, dark black eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black sweater, jeans and shoes that were orange on the bottom. His skin was splotchy on his hands and fingers.

The truck is described as an older model black pickup.

Anyone with information should call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

