Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Fort Erie

Wayne Redekop is seeking another term as mayor of Fort Erie, a town in Niagara with a population of 30,710.

Former Ward 2 councillor Stephen Passero is also among those looking to become Fort Erie’s next mayor.

In addition to six ward councillors, residents will elect a representative who sits on Niagara Regional Council alongside the mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Wayne Redekop (incumbent)

Stephen Passero

George Jardine

Ward 1

Dale Hirons





George McDermott (incumbent)

Ward 2

John Mollicone

Nick Dubanow

Marlo Toppazzini

Ward 3

Tracey Calder Rosettani

Dean Demizio

Scott Winger

Kimberly Zanko (incumbent)

Ward 4

Pati Habermann

Robert Hirons

Marina Butler (incumbent)

Ron Brunner

Ward 5

Michael Reles

Leah Feor

Don Lubberts (incumbent)

Ward 6

Ann-Marie Noyes

Christoffer Knutt (incumbent)

Regional Councillor

Sandy Annunziata (incumbent)

Tom Insinna

Joan Christensen

Douglas James Baker-Smith