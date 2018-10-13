Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Fort Erie
Wayne Redekop is seeking another term as mayor of Fort Erie, a town in Niagara with a population of 30,710.
Former Ward 2 councillor Stephen Passero is also among those looking to become Fort Erie’s next mayor.
In addition to six ward councillors, residents will elect a representative who sits on Niagara Regional Council alongside the mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Wayne Redekop (incumbent)
Stephen Passero
George Jardine
Ward 1
Dale Hirons
Ward 2
John Mollicone
Nick Dubanow
Marlo Toppazzini
Ward 3
Tracey Calder Rosettani
Dean Demizio
Scott Winger
Kimberly Zanko (incumbent)
Ward 4
Pati Habermann
Robert Hirons
Marina Butler (incumbent)
Ron Brunner
Ward 5
Michael Reles
Leah Feor
Don Lubberts (incumbent)
Ward 6
Ann-Marie Noyes
Christoffer Knutt (incumbent)
Regional Councillor
Sandy Annunziata (incumbent)
Tom Insinna
Joan Christensen
Douglas James Baker-Smith
