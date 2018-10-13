Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Fort Erie

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Fort Erie.

Wayne Redekop is seeking another term as mayor of Fort Erie, a town in Niagara with a population of 30,710.

Former Ward 2 councillor Stephen Passero is also among those looking to become Fort Erie’s next mayor.

In addition to six ward councillors, residents will elect a representative who sits on Niagara Regional Council alongside the mayor.

Candidates

Mayor
Wayne Redekop (incumbent)
Stephen Passero
George Jardine

Ward 1
Dale Hirons

George McDermott (incumbent)

Ward 2
John Mollicone
Nick Dubanow
Marlo Toppazzini

Ward 3
Tracey Calder Rosettani
Dean Demizio
Scott Winger
Kimberly Zanko (incumbent)

Ward 4
Pati Habermann
Robert Hirons
Marina Butler (incumbent)
Ron Brunner

Ward 5
Michael Reles
Leah Feor
Don Lubberts (incumbent)

Ward 6
Ann-Marie Noyes
Christoffer Knutt (incumbent)

Regional Councillor
Sandy Annunziata (incumbent)
Tom Insinna
Joan Christensen
Douglas James Baker-Smith

