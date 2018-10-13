Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is located in Ontario within the District Municipality of Muskoka. Muskoka Lakes has a population of 6,588 (2016).

Muskoka Lakes town council is comprised of ten members, including one mayor.

Donald Furniss is seeking re-election for the township’s mayoral spot, but will have to defeat Phil Harding and Terry Ledger to keep the seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Donald Furniss (incumbent)

Phil Harding

Terry Ledger

District and Township Councillor (Ward A/Ward 1)

Brian Mayer

Gord Carlton

Ruth-Ellen Nishikawa (incumbent)

Township Councillor (Ward A/Ward 1)

Sandy Currie (incumbent)

Donelda Hayes (incumbent)

Glenn Zavitz

District and Township Councillor (Ward B/Ward 2)

Allen Edwards (incumbent)

Larrie MacRae

Township Councillor (Ward B/Ward 2)

Linda Barrick-Spearn (incumbent)

Jason Harnett

Susan Mazan

Gordon Roberts

District and Township Councillor (Ward C/Ward 3)

Jean-Ann Baranik (incumbent)

Frank Jaglowitz

Township Councillor (Ward C/Ward 3)

Ron Brent

Barb Bridgeman

Peter Kelley

Jeff Mole

Population (2016)

6,588

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$86,947

Political representation

Federal

Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka

Provincial

Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka