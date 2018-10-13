Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Muskoka Lakes
The Township of Muskoka Lakes is located in Ontario within the District Municipality of Muskoka. Muskoka Lakes has a population of 6,588 (2016).
Muskoka Lakes town council is comprised of ten members, including one mayor.
Donald Furniss is seeking re-election for the township’s mayoral spot, but will have to defeat Phil Harding and Terry Ledger to keep the seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Donald Furniss (incumbent)
Phil Harding
Terry Ledger
District and Township Councillor (Ward A/Ward 1)
Brian Mayer
Gord Carlton
Ruth-Ellen Nishikawa (incumbent)
Township Councillor (Ward A/Ward 1)
Sandy Currie (incumbent)
Donelda Hayes (incumbent)
Glenn Zavitz
District and Township Councillor (Ward B/Ward 2)
Allen Edwards (incumbent)
Larrie MacRae
Township Councillor (Ward B/Ward 2)
Linda Barrick-Spearn (incumbent)
Jason Harnett
Susan Mazan
Gordon Roberts
District and Township Councillor (Ward C/Ward 3)
Jean-Ann Baranik (incumbent)
Frank Jaglowitz
Township Councillor (Ward C/Ward 3)
Ron Brent
Barb Bridgeman
Peter Kelley
Jeff Mole
Population (2016)
6,588
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$86,947
Political representation
Federal
Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka
Provincial
Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka
