Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Muskoka Lakes

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

Google Maps
A A

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is located in Ontario within the District Municipality of Muskoka. Muskoka Lakes has a population of 6,588 (2016).

Muskoka Lakes town council is comprised of ten members, including one mayor.

Donald Furniss is seeking re-election for the township’s mayoral spot, but will have to defeat Phil Harding and Terry Ledger to keep the seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Donald Furniss (incumbent)

Phil Harding

Terry Ledger

Story continues below

District and Township Councillor (Ward A/Ward 1)

Brian Mayer

Gord Carlton

Ruth-Ellen Nishikawa (incumbent)

Township Councillor (Ward A/Ward 1)

Sandy Currie (incumbent)

Donelda Hayes (incumbent)

Glenn Zavitz

District and Township Councillor (Ward B/Ward 2)

Allen Edwards (incumbent)

Larrie MacRae

Township Councillor (Ward B/Ward 2)

Linda Barrick-Spearn (incumbent)

Jason Harnett

Susan Mazan

Gordon Roberts

District and Township Councillor (Ward C/Ward 3)

Jean-Ann Baranik (incumbent)

Frank Jaglowitz

Township Councillor (Ward C/Ward 3)

Ron Brent

Barb Bridgeman

Peter Kelley

Jeff Mole

Population (2016)

6,588

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$86,947

Political representation

Federal

Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka

Provincial

Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Furniss
Muskoka Lakes election
Muskoka Lakes municipal election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Phil Harding
Terry Ledger
Township of Muskoka Lakes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News