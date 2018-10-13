Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Georgian Bay
Comprised of several smaller municipalities, the Township of Georgian Bay sits along the southeastern shores of Lake Huron’s Georgian Bay and has a population of 2,499 (2016).
The township’s council consists of a mayor and six councillors.
Incumbent Larry Braid is seeking re-election and is running against Peter Koestsier to keep the township’s top seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Larry Braid (incumbent)
Peter Koetsier
District Councillor Wards 1 and 3
Kristian Granziano
Paul Wiancko (incumbent)
District Councillor Wards 2 and 4
Peter Cooper (incumbent)
Alan Waffle
Councillor (Ward 1)
Cynthia Douglas
Louise Rivett (incumbent)
Councillor (Ward 2)
Stephen Jarvis
Councillor (Ward 3)
Brian Bochek (incumbent)
Susan Stokes
Councillor (Ward 4)
Allan Hazelton
Kathy Kay (incumbent)
District chair
Gord Adams
John Klinck
Hugh Mackenzie
Population (2016)
2,499
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
80,853
Political representation
Federal
Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka
Provincial
Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka
