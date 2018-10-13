Ontario municipal election
Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Georgian Bay

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Georgian Bay.

Comprised of several smaller municipalities, the Township of Georgian Bay sits along the southeastern shores of Lake Huron’s Georgian Bay and has a population of 2,499 (2016).

The township’s council consists of a mayor and six councillors.

Incumbent Larry Braid is seeking re-election and is running against Peter Koestsier to keep the township’s top seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Larry Braid (incumbent)

Peter Koetsier

District Councillor Wards 1 and 3

Kristian Granziano

Paul Wiancko (incumbent)

District Councillor Wards 2 and 4

Peter Cooper (incumbent)

Alan Waffle

Councillor (Ward 1)

Cynthia Douglas

Louise Rivett (incumbent)

Councillor (Ward 2)

Stephen Jarvis

Councillor (Ward 3)

Brian Bochek (incumbent)

Susan Stokes

Councillor (Ward 4)

Allan Hazelton

Kathy Kay (incumbent)

District chair

Gord Adams

John Klinck

Hugh Mackenzie

Population (2016)

2,499

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

80,853

Political representation

Federal

Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka

Provincial

Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka

