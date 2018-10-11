Live artillery shell found in northeast London construction site

London police are reminding the public to never handle anything that resembles a military ordinance, after a live artillery shell was discovered in a construction site in the city’s northeast end.

According to police, the shell was found at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highbury and Killaly avenues.

The person who found the 22-inch shell took it to their home on Victoria Street before police were called.

The explosive disposal unit contacted the Canadian Forces Explosive Ordinance Disposal at Borden which determined the shell was still live. It was taken to a disposal site in the city and rendered safe.