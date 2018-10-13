Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Owen Sound
The City of Owen Sound is located in the northern part of southwestern Ontario on an inlet of Georgian Bay. Owen Sound is the county seat of Grey County and has a population of 21,342 (2016).
Residents are represented municipally by seven city councilors, one deputy mayor and one mayor.
Ian Boddy is seeking re-election as the city’s mayor. In 2014, Boddy claimed the seat after collecting 3,937 votes. This election, Boddy is up against Ray Botten and Nancy-Lee Rosamond for the top spot.
Candidates
Mayor
Ian Boddy (incumbent)
Ray Botten
Nancy-Lee Rosamond
Deputy Mayor
Brian O’Leary
Paul Patille
Council
Travis Dodd (incumbent)
Jacquie Furtner
Scott Greig (incumbent)
Brock Hamley
Steven Hencze
Marion Koepke (incumbent)
Peter Lemon (incumbent)
Gail McCartney
Carol Merton
Denae Moores
John A. Tamming
Richard Thomas (incumbent)
Bill Twaddle
Riel Warrilow
Population (2016)
21,342
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
69,667
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
73/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
61/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Larry Miller (Conservative Party of Canada)- Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
Provincial
Bill Walker (Progressive Conservative)- Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
