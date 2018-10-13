Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Owen Sound

The City of Owen Sound is located in the northern part of southwestern Ontario on an inlet of Georgian Bay. Owen Sound is the county seat of Grey County and has a population of 21,342 (2016).

Residents are represented municipally by seven city councilors, one deputy mayor and one mayor.

Ian Boddy is seeking re-election as the city’s mayor. In 2014, Boddy claimed the seat after collecting 3,937 votes. This election, Boddy is up against Ray Botten and Nancy-Lee Rosamond for the top spot.

Candidates

Mayor

Ian Boddy (incumbent)

Ray Botten

Nancy-Lee Rosamond

Deputy Mayor

Brian O’Leary

Paul Patille

Council

Travis Dodd (incumbent)

Jacquie Furtner

Scott Greig (incumbent)

Brock Hamley

Steven Hencze

Marion Koepke (incumbent)

Peter Lemon (incumbent)

Gail McCartney

Carol Merton

Denae Moores

John A. Tamming

Richard Thomas (incumbent)

Bill Twaddle

Riel Warrilow

Population (2016)

21,342

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

69,667

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

73/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

61/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Larry Miller (Conservative Party of Canada)- Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Provincial

Bill Walker (Progressive Conservative)- Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound