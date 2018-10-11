Report on heritage impact of London’s bus rapid transit plan expected by end of March

Just over a week after announcing a pause in the public consultation period, city officials are now outlining how long that pause will take.

The city previously announced that conversations with the province revealed a need for further research into potential heritage impacts of the bus rapid transit (BRT) plan.

“The province sets some targets for how you identify that potential, and really most buildings over 40 years old would fall into that cap so almost all of London, technically, would have the potential,” project director Jennie Ramsay told 980 CFPL.

“We need to make sure that the properties that we’re impacting buildings directly, we have a look at them, ensure that there isn’t value, and if there is that we have a clear plan to mitigate it.”

On Wednesday, a preliminary report was presented to the city’s advisory committee on heritage which revealed that the additional research on the 48 potential heritage properties directly impacted by BRT would take until the end of March.

“These evaluation reports, they’re detailed. They actually go right back to the history of these properties and they look at land use planning, at all the transfers and property titles as far back as when they were Crown land. They’re not a small amount of work and they’re very detailed.”

In first announcing the need for further study, the city also stressed that there would be no material impact on the overall 10-year project timeline.