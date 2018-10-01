Potential heritage impacts push pause on London’s bus rapid transit plans

The city of London is reporting a delay in the bus rapid transit assessment process.

On Monday, the city issued a statement announcing that more research was needed on the potential impacts on heritage, which is considered a “matter of provincial importance.”

“Through discussions with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, we determined there is a need at this point to more fully explore any potential heritage impacts and describe in detail our strategy for managing and mitigating any impacts,” said BRT project director Jennie Ramsay.

“We opted to pause the process to assure the ministry we are adequately addressing this matter of provincial concern before moving forward.”

According to the research conducted so far, 67 properties that could be impacted by BRT construction have been identified as potentially having cultural heritage value.

A 120-day public consultation period was scheduled to wrap up Oct. 4 with a 30-day public review period set to follow.

There’s no word yet on how long the pause will last and on when the public review period will begin, but the statement notes that “briefly pausing” the process is not expected to have “a material impact on the overall 10-year project timeline.”