Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Simcoe

Located in the central portion of southern Ontario, the County of Simcoe is situated just north of the GTA and stretches from Lake Simcoe to Georgian Bay. The population of Simcoe County is 305,516 (2016).

County council is composed of the mayors and deputy mayors of each of the sixteen towns and townships within the county, a deputy warden and a warden.

Candidates

Innisfil

Mayor

Barb Baguley

Stan Daurio

Lynn Dollin

Deputy Mayor

Paul Best

Daniel Davidson

Steven Fishman

Angela Rose Gravelle

Henry Kooistra

Township of Essa

Mayor

David Guergis

Sandie Macdonald

Deputy Mayor

Pat MacDonald

Michael Smith

Wasaga Beach

Mayor

Nina Bifolchi

Brian Smith (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Syvia Bray

Bonnie Smith

Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury

Mayor

Rob Keefer (incumbent)

Pat Roberge

Deputy Mayor

Iftikhar Ahmad

James Leduc (incumbent)

Town of Collingwood

Mayor

Michael Blair

Brian Saunderson

John Trude

Deputy Mayor

Ian Chadwick

Keith Hull

Town of Midland

Mayor

Stewart M. Strathearn

Jack Contin

Bob Jeffery

Deputy Mayor

Mike Ross (incumbent)

Ruth Hackney

Town of New Tecumseth

Mayor

Rick Milne (incumbent)

Tony Veltri

Deputy Mayor

Peter Barbati

Richard Norcross

J.J. Paul Whiteside

Township of Oro-Medonte

Mayor

Harry Hughes (incumbent)

John Crawford

Sandy Agnew

Deputy Mayor

Scott Jermey

Ralph Hough (incumbent)

Township of Adjala-Tosorontio

Mayor

Floyd Pinto

Doug Little

Deputy Mayor

Bob Meadows

John Greer

George Gaffiero

Township of Tiny

Mayor

George Cornell (incumbent, acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Steffen Walma (incumbent, acclaimed)

Tay Township

Mayor

David Ritchie

Ted Walker

Deputy Mayor

Jim Crawford

Gerard LaChapelle

Ramara Township

Mayor

Marg Sharpe

Basil Clarke (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

John O’Donnell (incumbent)

Bob Reynolds

Mandy Davison

Maurice McMillan

Clearview Township

Mayor

Christopher Vanderkruys (incumbent)

Doug Measures

Deputy Mayor

Barry Burton (incumbent)

Springwater Township

Mayor

Don Allen

Bill French (incumbent)

Tony Guergis

Deputy Mayor

Jennifer Coughlin

James William Sales

Severn Township

Mayor

Mike Burkett (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Jane Dunlop (acclaimed)

Population (2016)

305,516

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$90,232