Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Simcoe
Located in the central portion of southern Ontario, the County of Simcoe is situated just north of the GTA and stretches from Lake Simcoe to Georgian Bay. The population of Simcoe County is 305,516 (2016).
County council is composed of the mayors and deputy mayors of each of the sixteen towns and townships within the county, a deputy warden and a warden.
Candidates
Innisfil
Mayor
Barb Baguley
Stan Daurio
Lynn Dollin
Deputy Mayor
Paul Best
Daniel Davidson
Steven Fishman
Angela Rose Gravelle
Henry Kooistra
Township of Essa
Mayor
David Guergis
Sandie Macdonald
Deputy Mayor
Pat MacDonald
Michael Smith
Wasaga Beach
Mayor
Nina Bifolchi
Brian Smith (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
Syvia Bray
Bonnie Smith
Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury
Mayor
Rob Keefer (incumbent)
Pat Roberge
Deputy Mayor
Iftikhar Ahmad
James Leduc (incumbent)
Town of Collingwood
Mayor
Michael Blair
Brian Saunderson
John Trude
Deputy Mayor
Ian Chadwick
Keith Hull
Town of Midland
Mayor
Stewart M. Strathearn
Jack Contin
Bob Jeffery
Deputy Mayor
Mike Ross (incumbent)
Ruth Hackney
Town of New Tecumseth
Mayor
Rick Milne (incumbent)
Tony Veltri
Deputy Mayor
Peter Barbati
Richard Norcross
J.J. Paul Whiteside
Township of Oro-Medonte
Mayor
Harry Hughes (incumbent)
John Crawford
Sandy Agnew
Deputy Mayor
Scott Jermey
Ralph Hough (incumbent)
Township of Adjala-Tosorontio
Mayor
Floyd Pinto
Doug Little
Deputy Mayor
Bob Meadows
John Greer
George Gaffiero
Township of Tiny
Mayor
George Cornell (incumbent, acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
Steffen Walma (incumbent, acclaimed)
Tay Township
Mayor
David Ritchie
Ted Walker
Deputy Mayor
Jim Crawford
Gerard LaChapelle
Ramara Township
Mayor
Marg Sharpe
Basil Clarke (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
John O’Donnell (incumbent)
Bob Reynolds
Mandy Davison
Maurice McMillan
Clearview Township
Mayor
Christopher Vanderkruys (incumbent)
Doug Measures
Deputy Mayor
Barry Burton (incumbent)
Springwater Township
Mayor
Don Allen
Bill French (incumbent)
Tony Guergis
Deputy Mayor
Jennifer Coughlin
James William Sales
Severn Township
Mayor
Mike Burkett (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
Jane Dunlop (acclaimed)
Population (2016)
305,516
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$90,232
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.