Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake

In the cottage town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, four out of eight councillors aren’t seeking re-election. One of those councillors is Betty Disero, who is looking to unseat first-term mayor Patrick Darte.

They’re both up against Daniel Turner, a young political newcomer.

Candidates

Lord Mayor

Patrick Darte (incumbent)

Betty Disero

Daniel Turner

Councillor (eight to be elected)

Norm Arsenault

Simon Bentall

Allan Bisback





Crispin BottomleyMark BrownGary Burroughs (former regional councillor)Clare CameronWendy CheropitaTerry DavisDennis DickTerry Flynn (incumbent)Lauren GoettlerGus KoroneosAnne Kurtz-JustRob MacInnisMartin Mazza (incumbent)Stuart McCormackPaolo Miele (incumbent)Andrew NivenSandra O’ConnorBernhard PetersKatherine ReirdErwin WiensJohn Wiens (incumbent)Jordon Williams

Regional councillor

Mark Cherney

David Lepp

Chuck McShame

Gary Zalepa JR.