Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Google Maps
A A

In the cottage town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, four out of eight councillors aren’t seeking re-election. One of those councillors is Betty Disero, who is looking to unseat first-term mayor Patrick Darte.

They’re both up against Daniel Turner, a young political newcomer.

Candidates

Lord Mayor
Patrick Darte (incumbent)
Betty Disero
Daniel Turner

Councillor (eight to be elected)
Norm Arsenault
Simon Bentall
Allan Bisback

Story continues below
Crispin Bottomley
Mark Brown
Gary Burroughs (former regional councillor)
Clare Cameron
Wendy Cheropita
Terry Davis
Dennis Dick
Terry Flynn (incumbent)
Lauren Goettler
Gus Koroneos
Anne Kurtz-Just
Rob MacInnis
Martin Mazza (incumbent)
Stuart McCormack
Paolo Miele (incumbent)
Andrew Niven
Sandra O’Connor
Bernhard Peters
Katherine Reird
Erwin Wiens
John Wiens (incumbent)
Jordon Williams

Regional councillor
Mark Cherney
David Lepp
Chuck McShame
Gary Zalepa JR.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
betty disero
Daniel Turner
niagara on the lake election
Niagara-on-the-Lake
niagara-on-the-lake election 2018
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
patrick darte

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News