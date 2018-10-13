Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake
In the cottage town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, four out of eight councillors aren’t seeking re-election. One of those councillors is Betty Disero, who is looking to unseat first-term mayor Patrick Darte.
They’re both up against Daniel Turner, a young political newcomer.
Candidates
Lord Mayor
Patrick Darte (incumbent)
Betty Disero
Daniel Turner
Councillor (eight to be elected)
Norm Arsenault
Simon Bentall
Allan Bisback
Mark Brown
Gary Burroughs (former regional councillor)
Clare Cameron
Wendy Cheropita
Terry Davis
Dennis Dick
Terry Flynn (incumbent)
Lauren Goettler
Gus Koroneos
Anne Kurtz-Just
Rob MacInnis
Martin Mazza (incumbent)
Stuart McCormack
Paolo Miele (incumbent)
Andrew Niven
Sandra O’Connor
Bernhard Peters
Katherine Reird
Erwin Wiens
John Wiens (incumbent)
Jordon Williams
Regional councillor
Mark Cherney
David Lepp
Chuck McShame
Gary Zalepa JR.
