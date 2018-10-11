British bloke lists ‘used’ girlfriend on eBay as joke, gets bid over $120K

A British man was looking to get some revenge on his girlfriend when he thought it would be funny to post her for auction on eBay.

Dale Leeks decided to list his “used” girlfriend, Kelly Greaves, on eBay in an attempt to get her back for smacking him on the ass in a store.

The man’s posting read like a used car auction where he warned potential buyers she “starts ok but after a while, there’s a constant whining noise that I can’t seem to stop.”

“Bodywork is fairly tidy but close up shows signs of wear (I’m just being honest),” the now deleted post read. “No serious damage but you can tell that she’s been used.”

According to British media, the online auction attracted over 80,000 views, with over 100 bids with one topping CDN $120,000.

Leeks said he was bombarded with messages, asking whether they could “come for a test drive” and “how many previous owners she has had?”

“After I put it on eBay I just kept laughing about it and she asked what I was laughing about,” Leeks told the Metro. “I told her I’d put her up for sale on eBay and was like ‘gotcha.’

“‘But we went out for dinner that evening and I was being bombarded by messages from all over Europe, and places as far away as America and Australia,” he said.

Within 24 hours of posting, eBay had removed the auction as the sale of “human body parts and remains” is forbidden on the site.

“Kelly turned round and said to me ‘So what price would you actually have sold me for? Would you have been upset if someone actually bought me?’” Leeks explained. “I said I would have been upset but I would have been crying in either a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, which makes it a whole lot better.”