Winnipegger Peter Stoykewych named as Manitoba Moose captain

Winnipegger Peter Stoykewych has been named the eighth captain in Manitoba Moose history, with JC Lipon and Cameron Schilling serving as alternates.

Stoykewych, 26, is a defenceman in his fourth season of pro hockey. He had a breakout season in 2017-18, with 27 points in 70 games. Stoykewych also came close to a team record last year, posting a plus-28 rating, the second-highest in franchise history.

He’s the second Winnipeg native to wear the ‘C’, after Mike Keane, who captained the Moose from 2005-10. A third Manitoban, Randy Gilhen, was captain of the IHL Moose in their inaugural 1996-97 season.

Lipon, 25, is a six-year veteran of the Moose/IceCaps franchise, with 333 games under his belt and more assists than any other right winger in the club’s history.

Schilling, 30, had 32 points in 71 games last season, earning him an invite to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Moose hit the ice at Bell MTS Place Friday night for their 2018 home opener against the Belleville Senators.

