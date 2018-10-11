Severely abused dog rescued from remote community

It’s one of the worst cases a Manitoba dog rescue says they’ve seen in a long time.

Nobel, a 10-year-old American bulldog mix, was found in deplorable conditions by Manitoba Underdog Rescue volunteers in a remote Manitoba community.

The dog was found outside, tied to a doghouse on a short chain. He was severely emaciated, covered in open sores and scratches, covered in dirt, and surrounded by his own feces and garbage. No food or water was present.

Rescuers were told he had previously been used as a bait dog for illegal dog fights.

“Nobel is one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Manitoba Underdogs Rescue executive director Jessica Hansen.

“Once we returned to Winnipeg that evening, our veterinarian at Winnipeg Animal Emergency Hospital scored Nobel a 1.5 out of 9 on the Body Condition Scale.

“This means his ribs, spine and hip bones are visible from a distance, he had no discernible body fat, and an obvious loss of muscle mass.”

Hansen said the dog had a number of other ear and skin conditions as well, and was deemed too unhealthy to receive vaccinations.

“Nobel isn’t unique,” she said. “He may be an extreme case, but the number of unwanted, mistreated, and stray animals in Manitoba is alarming.

“Nobel wouldn’t have survived the winter without our intervention and knowing how many more like him are out there keeps me awake at night.”

Nobel is currently in foster care until he’s strong enough to find a permanent home. The rescue is collecting donations to help Nobel and dogs like him.

