Ajax elementary teacher faces sexual assault charges involving 10-year-old student

A 31-year-old Ajax elementary teacher is facing multiple sexual assault charges involving a 10-year-old student.

Durham Regional Police said the male victim was sexually assaulted while attending Da Vinci Public School in Ajax during the 2017 and 2018 school year.

Police say Krystal Wilson, also known by students as Krystal Clunis, is currently a teacher at Roland Michner Public School in Ajax.

She has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. She has been held for a bail hearing.

Police say the accused, who is a resident of Whitby, also worked at Vincent Massey Public School and Dr. SJ Phillips in Oshawa.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information connected with the investigation to contact Det. Const. Dalziel of the DRPS Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.