Hard to get fired up over slow burn civic election campaign

With less than two weeks away from the bulk of Winnipeggers heading to the polls to choose a new mayor and council – excitement is not exactly growing.

Election strategic communications expert, Bonnie Staples-Lyon calls the campaign so far sleepy.

“It’s a bit of a yawner.”

She says that’s due to the lack of a real hot button issue like opening Portage and Main.

She says it was smart of Mayor Brian Bowman to defuse the issue by deferring to a yes or no plebiscite on the ballot.

READ MORE: Winnipeg votes Oct. 24: who will be on your ballot

Staples-Lyon says Bowman has done a good job in the last 18 months in reaching out to all corners of the city.

“His first little while or year in office had some bumps along the way. That’s learning, that’s trying to do things different.”

She says it’s not easy at City Hall.

Civic election day is on October 24th.

Check your mail for your voter registration card or visit the city’s website to find your nearest polling station.