Part of Mission Creek Greenway to temporarily close for creek sediment removal

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna will be closed next week as work crews remove sediment on a gravel bar.

According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, work will take place on the creek channel between Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive, and will be done by the Ministry of Forests.

READ MORE: Environmental work on Mission Creek also preventing floods

The work will take place between October 15th and 19th. The Greenway trail on the south side dike will be closed to all recreational users in order to provide access for heavy equipment. The RDCO anticipates the work will help reduce the risk of future debris collecting and ice jams, which could cause water to back up along that section of Mission Creek.

While the south side trail will be closed between Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive, the north side Greenway trail will remain open for use.