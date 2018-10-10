Western to close University Drive bridge for repairs

The University Drive bridge on Western’s main campus is set to close next week.

The university will close the bridge to all motorized vehicles on Oct. 18 following a routine inspection of the bridge but will allow for access to pedestrians and cyclists.

“Safety is at the forefront of this decision,” said Helen Connell, associate vice-president of communications at Western.

READ MORE: World’s largest sleep study shows too much sleep as bad as too little: Western University

“We are working with the City of London, London Transit, emergency services, University hospital and other community stakeholders to communicate the closure and mitigate its impact.”

Western says the engineering firm which was commissioned to inspect the 95-year-old bridge found it was in need of repairs.

It’s unclear how long the bridge will remain closed, but the university adds it could take up to months until work is complete.