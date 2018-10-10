Dartmouth 4-Pad renamed RBC Centre

The Dartmouth 4-Pad is now named the RBC Centre.

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Wednesday that RBC has invested $1 million into the future of the arena.

The $43-million four-arena complex, located at 259 Commodore Drive in the Burnside area, opened in September 2017.

The arena features three NHL-sized rinks and one Olympic-sized arena.

The naming rights partnership includes the investment by RBC of $100,000 per year for 10 years.

Cutting the ribbon at the newly named RBC Centre (formerly the Dartmouth 4-pad) with @MikeSavageHFX pic.twitter.com/iwk4SxJoD5 — hfxgov (@hfxgov) October 10, 2018