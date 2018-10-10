Dartmouth 4-Pad renamed RBC Centre

The Dartmouth 4-Pad is now named the RBC Centre.
The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Wednesday that RBC has invested $1 million into the future of the arena.
The $43-million four-arena complex, located at 259 Commodore Drive in the Burnside area, opened in September 2017.
The arena features three NHL-sized rinks and one Olympic-sized arena.
READ MORE: A look inside Moncton’s $113-million event centre
The naming rights partnership includes the investment by RBC of $100,000 per year for 10 years.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.