MPI continues loan program for winter tires

Manitoba Public Insurance is continuing its Low-Interest Winter Tire Program, aimed at encouraging more Manitobans to switch out their tires in preparation for the winter months.

“Prior to this program, Manitoba had one of the lowest rates of winter tire use in all of Canada,” said provincial Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer. “Thanks to this program, which is administered by Manitoba Public Insurance, and an increase in overall awareness about the safety benefits of winter tires, that number has grown significantly.

“It enhances road safety and helps to keep our auto insurance rates in check.”

The program, introduced four years ago, has resulted in more than 100,000 low-interest tire loans. It provides loans of up to 48 months at 695 participating winter tire retailers throughout the province.

Eligible tires display a snowflake symbol, indicating that they’ve been endorsed by Transport Canada as having met specific traction performance requirements. Winter tires feature a cold-weather rubber compound and special tread patterns designed for performance on snowy or icy surfaces.

MPI says numerous studies have proven that winter tires reducing braking distances on snowy roads, making drivers safer.

“Our historic data shows an increase in collision claims during the winter months,” said MPI’s Satvir Jatana. “Many of these collisions are fender benders, where one vehicle is unable to stop due to snow or ice, so as more vehicles in Manitoba are equipped with winter tires, we expect collision rates will ultimately decrease.”

