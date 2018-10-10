Crime
October 10, 2018 3:47 pm

Saint John man sentenced to 30 months in jail for making child porn

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Fredericton man and alleged full patch member of the Hells Angels was charged with 12 new offences today in a Saint John courtroom

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

A man from Saint John, N.B., will serve 30 months in prison and one year of probation after he was found guilty of making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

READ MORE: Digby County woman, U.K. man arrested in connection with child porn investigation

Story continues below

James Curtis Green, 39, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2016, following a joint investigation between the Saint John Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The investigation began two months prior, according to police, after information was received from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

READ MORE: Weymouth woman charged with possessing, distributing and making child porn

Green was sentenced in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday.

In addition to jail time, Green will be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and ordered to submit a DNA sample.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Jail
James Curtis Green
Kennebecasis Regional Police Force
Mounties
National Sex Offender Registry
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
Prison
RCMP
Saint John
Saint John provincial court
Sentencing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News