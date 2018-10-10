Saint John man sentenced to 30 months in jail for making child porn

A man from Saint John, N.B., will serve 30 months in prison and one year of probation after he was found guilty of making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

James Curtis Green, 39, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2016, following a joint investigation between the Saint John Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The investigation began two months prior, according to police, after information was received from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Green was sentenced in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday.

In addition to jail time, Green will be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and ordered to submit a DNA sample.