Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris named CFL top performer

It’s another accolade for Andrew Harris.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back was named a Shaw CFL Top Performer thanks to his brilliant plays that helped lead the Blue and Gold to an overtime victory against the Ottawa Redblacks last week.

“In what was his 150th career CFL game, Harris authored one of his best performances of the season with 163 yards from scrimmage: 132 along the ground on 20 carries and 31 more through the air on three receptions,” said the Bombers in a press release.

“Harris now has 1,233 rushing yards this season, the highest in his career. Winnipeg also leads the league in rushing yards at 1,979 and in rushing touchdowns (19).”

The Bombers go head-to-head with our cousins to the west Saturday. The Bombers play the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Investors Group Field.

WATCH: RAW: Blue Bombers Andrew Harris – Sept. 26

