No shortage of confidence from the Queen’s Fastball Gaels

The Ontario University Women’s Fastpitch championships will be held this weekend in Ottawa.

The Queen’s Gaels will try to do something they’ve never done before — win a medal at the provincial tournament.

After posting a solid regular season record of 11-5, the Gaels believe this is the year they’ll end their medal drought.

READ MORE: Napanee wins U-19 Boys Fastball title

“If we play the way we’re capable of playing, we’ll be a contender,” said coach Shawn Trudeau.

This is Trudeau’s fourth year as the team’s field manager and he believes this is the best all-around team he’s ever had.

“Were in tough,” Trudeau said.

“There are a lot of good teams this weekend, like Western, Toronto and Laurier, but I firmly believe we can medal. We have a really good squad here with some quality pitching. We’ll look to make some noise but our goal is definitely trying to finish in the top three.”

One of the veterans on the team is fourth-year player Sam Hartley. She, too, believes this is the year the Gaels will win a medal.

“We finished in first place in our division for the first time ever,” said the talented first baseman from Oakville.

“I’m proud of the way the girls have played this season. As long as we’re communicating on the field, we’re unbeatable. When we communicate, we’re so cohesive. If we continue to communicate both on and off the field, then I believe we can win it all.”

Making her presence felt this fall has been rookie outfielder Izzy Dunn. She’s one of the team’s top hitters and is rock solid with the glove.

“Everyone is really excited about the potential of this team,” said Dunn, who hails from New Hampshire.

READ MORE: The Queen’s Gaels are off to a good start in university women’s fastball

Dunn’s parents are Canadian and she holds dual citizenship. Her mother and father are Queen’s graduates, so it’s easy to see why Izzy chose to return to Canada for her post secondary school education.

“I absolutely believe we can win it all this weekend,” Dunn said.

“We’re looking to be the best team we can be, so everyone is really excited to see what we can do.”