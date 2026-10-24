Collaros leaves Blue Bombers’ game vs. Lions

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros has left Winnipeg’s must-win game against the B.C. Lions with an apparent injury.

The 38-year-old American was levelled by Lions’ defensive lineman Nathan Cherry late in the third quarter and lay on the field getting looked at by trainers for several minutes before walking to the medical tent on the sideline.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Bombers then posted on social media saying that Collaros “is out for the remainder of the game,” but he remained on the bench.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dru Brown took over at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass to Dorian Singer minutes after coming in.

Collaros connected on nine of his 21 passing attempts for 105 yards with an interception before being sidelined.

The Blue Bombers (8-9) need a win against the Lions (10-7) to earn a playoff spot for the 10th-straight season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.