Collaros leaves Blue Bombers’ game vs. Lions

VANCOUVER – Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros has left Winnipeg’s must-win game against the B.C. Lions with an apparent injury.
The 38-year-old American was levelled by Lions’ defensive lineman Nathan Cherry late in the third quarter and lay on the field getting looked at by trainers for several minutes before walking to the medical tent on the sideline.
The Blue Bombers then posted on social media saying that Collaros “is out for the remainder of the game,” but he remained on the bench.
Get daily National news
Dru Brown took over at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass to Dorian Singer minutes after coming in.
Collaros connected on nine of his 21 passing attempts for 105 yards with an interception before being sidelined.
The Blue Bombers (8-9) need a win against the Lions (10-7) to earn a playoff spot for the 10th-straight season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.
Write a comment