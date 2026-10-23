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Sports

Babcock faces former team as Oilers host Leafs

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 5:31 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – Mike Babcock isn’t dwelling on his departure from Toronto as he prepares to face his former team for the first time Saturday.

The Edmonton Oilers coach joked Friday that even the Beatles broke up and life goes on.

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Babcock, in his first season with Edmonton, coached the Maple Leafs from 2015 until he was fired in November 2019 following a six-game losing streak.

He acknowledged Toronto’s playoff failures during his tenure but said he was proud of helping develop a young team that included Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly.

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Babcock’s Oilers lead the Pacific Division with an 8-1-and-1 record, while the Leafs are riding a three-game winning streak and sit fourth in the Atlantic at 6-4-and-2.

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Edmonton has won eight of its nine games since an opening-night overtime loss to Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.

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