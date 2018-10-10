Semi-automatic rifle, meth among items seized by police
Winnipeg police seized meth along with a number of weapons Tuesday afternoon, including a semi-automatic rifle.
The search at a residence on Furby Street, which involved the Tactical Support Team, found an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a restricted high-capacity magazine containing 18 rounds, an ASP telescopic baton – similar to those used by police – plastic/composite knuckles, and a gram of meth.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police seize meth, sub-machine gun with extra ammo
A 36-year-old Winnipeg woman faces a number of weapon and drug charges, and was released on a promise to appear.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police seize meth, sub-machine gun with extra ammo
WATCH: Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis Part 2: Fueling Crime
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.