Semi-automatic rifle, meth among items seized by police

Winnipeg police seized meth along with a number of weapons Tuesday afternoon, including a semi-automatic rifle.

The search at a residence on Furby Street, which involved the Tactical Support Team, found an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a restricted high-capacity magazine containing 18 rounds, an ASP telescopic baton – similar to those used by police – plastic/composite knuckles, and a gram of meth.

A 36-year-old Winnipeg woman faces a number of weapon and drug charges, and was released on a promise to appear.

