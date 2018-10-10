Man faces impaired driving charge after allegedly speeding past police station

Kingston police have charged a man with impaired driving after he allegedly sped past the police station, drawing the attention of officers in the parking lot.

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., police say the man squealed his tires and then accelerated past the Kingston police station.

This caught the attention of police officers outside the station, who followed the car going northbound.

READ MORE: Gananoque man charged with impaired driving after collision injures 2 people

Police caught up to the man just as he was turning onto a Highway 401 on-ramp. When police stopped the man, they say he was visibly drunk, and that he refused to open his door and exit his vehicle.

When police finally unlocked the door, he allegedly crawled out the passenger side of the vehicle. The man was arrested and police say they found what looked like marijuana in his pocket.

When he was brought back to the police station, police say he refused to provide a breath sample.

The 35-year-old Richmond man was charged with impaired driving, failing to provide a breath sample, possession of a controlled substance and breaching recognizance.