Waterloo intersection closed after single-vehicle accident involving elderly driver

The intersection of Dunvegan Drive and Lexington Road in Waterloo was closed Wednesday because of a single-vehicle collision.

Waterloo Regional Police said a 76-year-old driver drifted off the road and hit the curb before colliding with a bench, fire hydrant and fence.

ROAD CLOSURE: Dunvegan Dr. & Lexington Rd. in Waterloo is closed for a single-vehicle collision investigation. Driver drifted off road, collided with bench, fire hydrant and fence. Female driver taken to hospital for treatment. Please avoid area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/exBySOdi9T — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 10, 2018

The driver was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said they are still investigating and that charges are pending.