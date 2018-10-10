Waterloo intersection closed after single-vehicle accident involving elderly driver

The intersection of Dunvegan Drive and Lexington Road in Waterloo was closed Wednesday because of a single-vehicle collision.
Waterloo Regional Police said a 76-year-old driver drifted off the road and hit the curb before colliding with a bench, fire hydrant and fence.
The driver was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Police said they are still investigating and that charges are pending.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.