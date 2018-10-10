Dunvegan Drive and Lexington Road
October 10, 2018 1:47 pm
Updated: October 10, 2018 1:59 pm

Waterloo intersection closed after single-vehicle accident involving elderly driver

The intersection of Dunvegan Drive and Lexington Road in Waterloo was closed Wednesday because of a single-vehicle collision.

Waterloo Regional Police said a 76-year-old driver drifted off the road and hit the curb before colliding with a bench, fire hydrant and fence.

The driver was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said they are still investigating and that charges are pending.

