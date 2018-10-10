Pair arrested after holding couple captive in Brandon, say police

A man and a woman have been arrested in Manitoba after they allegedly held a couple captive.
Police in Brandon say they received a call early Monday from a man claiming he had just escaped after being held inside a home, and that his girlfriend was still there.
Officers found a woman tied up in the basement, and the alleged victims told police the suspects had accused them of stealing.
The woman had been shot several times with a pellet pistol and sustained minor injuries, while the man was hit with a mallet and shot in the abdomen with a .22 calibre blank round.
The suspects were found later in a business and face charges including forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
