October 10, 2018 11:58 am

Pair arrested after holding couple captive in Brandon, say police

By The Canadian Press

A man and a woman have been arrested in Manitoba after they allegedly held a couple captive.

Police in Brandon say they received a call early Monday from a man claiming he had just escaped after being held inside a home, and that his girlfriend was still there.

Officers found a woman tied up in the basement, and the alleged victims told police the suspects had accused them of stealing.

The woman had been shot several times with a pellet pistol and sustained minor injuries, while the man was hit with a mallet and shot in the abdomen with a .22 calibre blank round.

The suspects were found later in a business and face charges including forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Crime
