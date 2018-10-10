Elderly man on scooter suffers life-threatening injuries after west-end collision with truck

An elderly man riding a scooter was taken to hospital Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck in the city’s west end.

Police were called to the scene of Ossington Avenue and College Street at around 9:40 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews found a man there in his 70s with a serious head injury. He was taken to a local trauma centre where he remains in life-threatening condition.

The truck involved in the collision remained on scene, police said.

Roads in the area will remain closed while Traffic Services investigates, police said.