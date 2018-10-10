Provincial police officer charged in unsafe U-turn crash

A provincial police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, after crashing into another vehicle while trying to make a U-turn in Exeter.

Provincial police say the officer was driving a fully marked OPP vehicle heading north on Main Street on Sept 29. The officer tried to make a U-turn, and was hit by a pickup truck travelling in the same direction.

Const. Scott Mosey, who has been with Lambton County OPP for one year, is charged with not turning safely under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police say the driver of the truck had minor injuries, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.