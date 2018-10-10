No injuries in Main Street hotel fire

A two-storey hotel in the 600 block of Main Street caught fire Tuesday morning, but the building’s sprinkler systems extinguished most of the flames before Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived.

No damage estimates are available yet, but WFPS says extensive water damage was caused by the sprinklers. Considerable heavy smoke was also throughout the building.

No injuries or illnesses were apparent as a result of the fire or smoke, and all occupants had evacuated and taken shelter on a Winnipeg Transit bus prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

