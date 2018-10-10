Fire
October 10, 2018 11:05 am

No injuries in Main Street hotel fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

Fire crews responded to a Tuesday morning fire at a Main Street hotel.

File / Global News
A A

A two-storey hotel in the 600 block of Main Street caught fire Tuesday morning, but the building’s sprinkler systems extinguished most of the flames before Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived.

No damage estimates are available yet, but WFPS says extensive water damage was caused by the sprinklers. Considerable heavy smoke was also throughout the building.

READ MORE: Paramount Road fire under investigation

No injuries or illnesses were apparent as a result of the fire or smoke, and all occupants had evacuated and taken shelter on a Winnipeg Transit bus prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WATCH: Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex
Report an error
Fire
Hotel Fire
Main Street Winnipeg
WFPS
Winnipeg fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News