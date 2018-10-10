Toronto election 2018: Advance voting begins, poll locations open until Sunday

Residents looking to mark their ballots ahead of the Oct. 22 Toronto election will be able to vote at advance polls across the city beginning on Wednesday.

The City of Toronto will be holding five consecutive advance voting days in every ward across the city.

Residents can vote at one of two polling locations in each ward, or at Toronto city hall. Advanced voting day hours are between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The City of Toronto’s MyVote website allows residents to view a personalized list of candidates, a ward map, voting locations and the ability to check if you’re on the voters’ list.

In order to vote, residents must have Canadian citizenship and be at least 18 years old, a resident in Toronto (the only way you can vote as a non-resident of Toronto is if you or your spouse own or rent property in Toronto) and not prohibited from voting under law. Students or residents who are away during the voting period can appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

Voter information cards were mailed out on Sept. 19. The cards aren’t required to vote and can’t be used as the only piece of identification to vote.

Voters are required to show one piece of identification with a name and a Toronto address. Click here for a full list of acceptable pieces of identification. City staff said photo ID is not required.

Popular forms of identification include a driver’s licence, a photo ID card, a pay stub, a bank statement, a utility bill, or an Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program direct deposit statement.

City of Toronto’s 25 wards (2018-2022 term of office)

Here are the advance voting poll locations being held across Toronto:

Ward 1 Etobicoke North

West Acres Seniors Centre at 65 Hinton Rd.

North Kipling Community Centre at 2 Rowntree Rd.

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

Centennial Park Ski Chalet at 256 Centennial Park Rd.

Richview Library at 1806 Islington Ave.

Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore

Fairfield Seniors Centre at 80 Lothian Ave.

Alderwood Centre at 2 Orianna Dr.

Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park

Annette Community Recreation Centre at 333 Annette St.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre at 220 Cowan Ave.

Ward 5 York South–Weston

Amesbury Community Centre at 1507 Lawrence Ave. W.

York Recreation Centre at 115 Black Creek Dr.

Ward 6 York Centre

Ancaster Community Centre at 41 Ancaster Rd.

Herbert H. Carnegie Centennial Centre at 580 Finch Ave. W.

Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek

Domenico DiLuca Community Recreation Centre at 25 Stanley Rd.

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre at 4401 Jane St.

Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence

Armour Heights Community Centre at 2140 Avenue Rd.

Glen Long Community Centre at 35 Glen Long Ave.

Ward 9 Davenport

Joseph J. Piccininni Community Centre at 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.

Mary McCormick Recreation Centre at 66 Sheridan Ave.

Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York

Trinity Community Recreation Centre (Assembly Hall) at 155 Crawford St.

Harbourfront Centre at 235 Queens Quay West

Ward 11 University–Rosedale

Cecil Community Centre at 58 Cecil St.

Rosedale United Church at 159 Roxborough Dr.

Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s

Timothy Eaton Memorial Church at 230 St. Clair Ave. W.

Fairbank Memorial Community Centre at 2213 Dufferin St.

Ward 13 Toronto Centre

Wellesley Community Centre at 495 Sherbourne St.

St. Lawrence Community Recreation Centre at 230 The Esplanade

Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth

East York Community Centre at 1081 1/2 Pape Ave.

Matty Eckler Recreation Centre at 953 Gerrard St. E.

Ward 15 Don Valley West

Banbury Community Centre at 120 Banbury Rd.

Jenner Jean-Marie Community Centre at 48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

Ward 16 Don Valley East

Dennis R. Trimbell Resource Centre at 29 St Dennis Dr.

Don Mills Library at 888 Lawrence Ave. E.

Ward 17 Don Valley North

Oriole Community Centre at 2975 Don Mills Rd.

Cummer Park Community Centre at 6000 Leslie St.

Ward 18 Willowdale

Goulding Community Centre at 45 Goulding Ave.

Edithvale Community Centre at 131 Finch Ave. W.

Ward 19 Beaches–East York

Beaches Recreation Centre at 6 Williamson Rd.

Secord Community Centre at 91 Barrington Ave.

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

Birchmount Community Centre at 93 Birchmount Rd.

Warden Hilltop Community Centre at 25 Mendelssohn St.

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

McGregor Park Community Centre at 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Ellesmere Community Centre at 20 Canadian Rd.

Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt

L’Amoreaux Community Recreation Centre at 2000 McNicoll Ave.

Stephen Leacock Seniors Community Centre at 2520 Birchmount Rd.

Ward 23 Scarborough North

Burrows Hall Community Centre at 1081 Progress Ave.

Milliken Park Community Recreation Centre at 4325 McCowan Rd.

Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood

Centennial Recreation Centre at 1967 Ellesmere Rd.

Scarborough Village Recreation Centre at 3600 Kingston Rd.

Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park

Malvern Recreation Centre at 30 Sewells Rd.

Heron Park Community Centre at 292 Manse Rd.

All residents can cast their ballot at Toronto city hall regardless of the ward they live in.

Click here for the City of Toronto’s official list of council, school board and withdrawn candidates.

